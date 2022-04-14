AUGUSTA – The University of Maine at Augusta Sports Hall of Fame has inducted four new individuals for 2022, adding stellar athletic contributors from men’s and women’s basketball to the existing 14-member Hall.

Established in 2018, UMA’s Hall of Fame recognizes individuals or teams who have made outstanding contributions to UMA athletics. Each has helped bring excellence and distinction to the University and its athletic programs.

The Class of 2022 Hall of Famers was selected by the UMA Sports Hall of Fame committee and approved by UMA interim president, Joseph Szakas and Athletic Director Chris Hart.





Honorees for 2022 include:

Keith Chesley. ‘16 – Men’s basketball player who was a captain and scored over 1,000 points at UMA.

Jamie Plummer. ‘17 – Women’s basketball player who was a captain and also scored over 1,000 points at UMA.

Michael Haskell. ‘17 – Men’s basketball player who was a captain and scored over 1,500 points at UMA.

Richard “Dick” Haskell – Men’s basketball coach for 15 years from 1970 to 1985 and recorded over 200 wins for the UMA Moose.

The induction ceremony will be held on April 27 in the Kennebec Savings Bank Fireside Lounge in the Randall Student Center at UMA’s Augusta campus. It is open to all those wishing to honor the new class.

The UMA Hall of Fame consists of an interactive display with detailed info about each Hall of Famer. It is currently housed in the UMA’s Student Lounge in the Randall Student Center at UMA’s Augusta campus. We welcome your visit to the UMA Hall of Fame at our Augusta campus or online at https://www.umamoose.com.