WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces its graduate programs in education will be offered 100 percent online beginning in the fall 2022. The majority of Thomas College’s graduate and professional studies programs went fully online in fall 2020.

“This new format for our education programming offers educators across the state and beyond the opportunity to earn their degree with more flexibility than before,” said Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies at Thomas College Mikaela Ziobro. “We know that educators are balancing more than ever, and this will help ease some of the stress of continuing their education.”



Thomas College offers master’s degrees in education and educational leadership. Their degree programs serve certified teachers who want to advance their career. Designed for working adults, this flexible, rigorous program will prepare professionals for advanced learning in the field of education and school administration.

Historically, Thomas College has provided local educators with the opportunity for career development and higher wage earnings after completing their degrees. This new online format will allow educators at further distances to complete their master’s degree.





