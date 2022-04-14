New Ventures Maine has opened registration for a free, 90-minute workshop designed for women to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades in Maine. Connecting Women to Construction Careers will be offered online from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

This is an opportunity to learn about low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities in a variety of in-demand construction careers in Maine.

“We held two workshops on construction trades last month and had interest from a number of potential participants for an alternate date, so we are planning a new session,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, New Ventures Maine workforce development manager.





Previous participants provided the following feedback:

“I was very interested to hear about the apprenticeship programs, as I was apprehensive of starting a job with which I had little experience. But hearing that employers actively

look for people to train gave me a new sense of hope.”

“(The presenter) was very respectful and knowledgeable, presenting information in a way that made me feel confident in my goals not in spite of being a woman, but because of it. The video interviews were great, too. Thank you!”

“We know there are contractors who are looking to hire this spring,” said Senechal-Jandreau, “so we want to provide current information to women, not only about training, education, and earn-while-you-learn opportunities, but also good-paying trade jobs with benefits that currently exist in our state.”

For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEBuildYourCareer or call toll-free in Maine at 800-442-2092.

Connecting Women to Construction Trades workshops are supported by the Maine Department of Transportation.



New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.