Access to curriculum and resources specific to character and service-based learning

COLUMBIA FALLS — This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America is “Find a Way to Serve.” In keeping with this, and the organization’s commitment to teach the next generation the value of freedom through stories of courage and character, we are proud to announce the launch of our revamped TEACH program. The program, which both shares established curriculum from like-minded organizations, and introduces new educational materials, focuses on character development and service projects for young people of all ages.

The expanded TEACH program will help serve as a conduit to share the established curriculum materials from partner organizations like The Unites States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the American Rosie MovementTM, Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, The Congressional Media of Honor Society, and IKEducation at the Eisenhower Foundation. Additionally, WAA has developed a Veterans’ Oral History Project for youth from 4th -12th grades that encourages young people to interview a veteran, service member, or Gold Star Family member to learn about the sacrifices our military make on behalf of our country.





To learn more and download WAA’s TEACH materials, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach

“As executive director, founding family member, and mother of six kids whose lives have been greatly impacted by the opportunity to meet so many in the military community, I know that the teaching aspect of our mission is the most important,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Last year, this long-standing desire to develop a more robust education program took a giant step forward when past President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. and retired teacher, Cindy Tatum, stepped forward to help us achieve this dream.”

Lesson plans for all grade levels and learning abilities have been designed by WAA’s new Curriculum Developer Cindy Tatum. “Being a part of helping Wreaths Across America teach younger generations about the value of freedom and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms, is something I know I am supposed to be doing and I know my son Daniel would want me to do,” said Tatum. “I want America’s youth to learn that as citizens of this world, there are things they can do to lift the human spirit, things that are easy, things that are free, things that they can do every day.”

This year,National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. It is a free event and open to all people. For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To follow stories throughout the year from across the country focused on this theme, please use the hashtag #FindAWay2022.