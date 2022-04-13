Have ‘Fun with Feathers’ in person at the Schoodic Institute’s Wright Hall on Tuesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a special hands-on family program led by the Wendell Gilley Museum’s Educator Cynthia Ocel. Draw feathers. Use a magnifying glass to see feathers up close. Learn about their structure and function. Use a feather to draw or paint your own work of art.

Ocel has enjoyed working at the Wendell Gilley Museum since 2017. Before that she was the MDI education coordinator at Acadia National Park. She has worked in the field of environmental education for more than 40 years. Ocel loves all aspects of nature and is excited to share the amazing world of birds and art with people of all ages.

Workshop size is limited and masks are required. $5 per person. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.



