BANGOR –The of City of Bangor Planning Division will be holding several visioning sessions at the end of April for the public to provide input on what they envision for the future of Bangor. These sessions are a key part of the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan. This plan will be a long-term vision and roadmap for Bangor’s future and will guide City decisions on managing growth and redevelopment, investing in capital improvements, and addressing community issues. The plan’s recommendations and strategies will be based on the results from the visioning sessions, a visioning survey, and other feedback received over the past several months, such as feedback from last fall’s walk audit.

The first session will be held at the Boys and Girls Club at 161 Davis Road on Tuesday, April 26 from 9 to 11 a.m., and then later in the day from 5 to 7 p.m. at Husson University in the Libra Lecture Hall. The final session will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at City Hall in the Council Chambers from 12 to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to drop in any time during the advertised hours. Children are also welcome and refreshments will be provided.

The public is also encouraged to complete the visioning survey located at https://berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/bangor-comprehensive-plan/bangor-survey. Paper copies are available upon request from the Planning Division. Participants in the survey can enter a raffle to win a Fitbit Charge HR.





Registration is not required for the visioning sessions. They are open to Bangor residents, business owners, people who work or go to school in Bangor, and our visitors to Bangor.