As a wife of a decorated Vietnam vet I totally agree with and applaud the BDN’s printing of the column from Charles Kniffen of Lubec, “Giant flag pole is an affront to this veteran.” Well said sir, well said.

Traveling down Route 1, it would be a lot nicer seeing Burma Shave signs that the current ones present, smaller and more pleasing to the eye and the scenic drive. Giant flag pole? I guess it would look nice next to a future wind farm.

Paula J. McCormack





Beals