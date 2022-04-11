Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Homelessness has been on the rise in Maine. I work in the Bangor area and drive through Bangor daily. I constantly see people with all of their belongings piled up into duffle bags, shopping carts, and backpacks as they just sit on the sides of roads. Homeless shelters are beginning to fill up and not enough people are able to have a place to reside during the nights. These poor people are left stranded in the harsh Maine elements.

More shelters should be opened up to help fix the rising problem of homelessness. The local government should use funds to expand these places, or to create opportunities and programs to give them a chance to get back on their feet. Job fairs, and public advertisements should be posted publicly near the shelters to motivate people to try to work to be an active part of the community, giving them help with what they need to live on their own. Everyone deserves help if they need it.

Michael McGovern





Glenburn