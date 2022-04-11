WATERVILLE — Thomas College students won top awards once again in this year’s Society for the Advancement of Management International Business Conference this past weekend.



Thomas College student Jake Warn finished first place in the Business Pitch competition, and the team consisting of George Dakin, Addison Landon, Gwyn Perlmutter, and Abbey Violette finished second place in the written case study competition.

This annual series of competitions, reaching back over 40 years, is organized by the Society for Advancement of Management, the oldest management organization in the country, and provides an opportunity for students to showcase existing skills and further develop fundamental skills for business success. College students from across the globe compete each year.

The full Thomas College team of Daniel Brewer, of Casco; Gwyn Perlmutter, of Springfield, Massachusetts; Abbey Violette, of Caribou; George Dakin, of Stockton Springs; Jake Warn, of Winslow; and Addison Landon, of Bangor, competed virtually in categories consisting of a case study presentation, a written case study, an extemporaneous speech, a business pitch, and a knowledge bowl.





“The student team demonstrated an outstanding positive attitude and work ethic in representing Thomas College in an international business school competition. Their results show Thomas College business students can compete with anyone in the world and that they are receiving a first-class education right here in Maine!” said Thomas College professor and co-coach Dr. Rick Saucier.

This is the fifth year in a row that Thomas College students have placed in the SAM competition.

Student competitor Abbey Viollette said, “This was a valuable experience in which I not only exercised the skills and tools Thomas has taught me in the world of business management, but I also had the chance to meet some great people.”

Addison Landon said, “I decided I wanted to be a part of the SAM competition last year when I had read about the success of the 2021 team. The fact that I knew those who competed and won inspired me to take on that goal myself. I am more than honored to have contributed to Thomas College’s legacy of academic scholarship like those before me and look forward to continuing to do so in the future.”

George Dakin said, “This experience has opened my eyes about how competitive the business field is and pushed me to see how much I have grown and learned at Thomas throughout the last three years. I couldn’t have been more honored to represent the Business program.”

Gwyn Perlmutter said, “I was extremely excited to be part of the SAM competition because of the accomplishment and honor it was. The SAM competition is a major event that Thomas takes part in every year, and only a select few are chosen to compete. This year the school asked me to compete and that meant the world to me! The opportunity to represent the college is an honor and I couldn’t wait to show the competition what I’m made of.”



Thomas College's H. Allen Ryan School of Business is award-winning and has undergraduate and graduate programs in accounting, business administration, entrepreneurship, management and more.

