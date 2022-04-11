ST. ALBANS – Every Wednesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 we have about 20 people who have been enjoying Social Square Dancing at the St. Albans town hall. We’ve been having a great time learning a few new calls each night and then dancing them for the rest of the evening. The fun has been contagious.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 20, we will be starting a new class and would like to put out an open invitation to anyone who’s looking for a couple of hours of fun and an opportunity to meet new people. The classes are held in a relaxing and casual atmosphere every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person per lesson with approximately 12 lessons. Bob Brown of Newport is the caller/teacher for the classes.

Get off the couch, meet new friends, start a new hobby! Our group would love to have you join us! For more information contact Bob at 207-447-0094 or Cindy at 207-631-8816.



