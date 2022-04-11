Front, from left, Rachel Bryant, Bob Denbow, Kim Denbow, Peter Denbow, Faye Lawrence, and Larry Irving. Middle, Ellie Saunders, Michelle Denbow, Stacey Butler, Tina Rusgaitus, Lianna Hayden, Sheila Heneise, and Cindy Fairfield. Back, Steve Saunders, Carroll Bryant, Jeremy Butler, Joe Rusgaitus, Fred McIntyre, Steve Heneise, and Bob Brown. (Contributed photo)

ST. ALBANS – Every Wednesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 we have about 20 people who have been enjoying Social Square Dancing at the St. Albans town hall. We’ve been having a great time learning a few new calls each night and then dancing them for the rest of the evening. The fun has been contagious. 

Beginning on Wednesday, April 20, we will be starting a new class and would like to put out an open invitation to anyone who’s looking for a couple of hours of fun and an opportunity to meet new people. The classes are held in a relaxing and casual atmosphere every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person per lesson with approximately 12 lessons. Bob Brown of Newport is the caller/teacher for the classes.  

Get off the couch, meet new friends, start a new hobby! Our group would love to have you join us! For more information contact Bob at 207-447-0094 or Cindy at 207-631-8816.