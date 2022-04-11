SKOWHEGAN – Hight Ford has once again been recognized with two of the highest awards given by Ford Motor Company for the third consecutive year. The dealership has received the Ford Motor Company President’s Award and the One Ford Elite Award for 2021, after previously winning both awards in 2020, 2019, and the President’s Award in 2016.

The President’s Award is one of Ford’s most prestigious awards, recognizing dealers who have achieved the highest levels of customer satisfaction and sales performance. The One Ford Elite Award is awarded to the top President Award winner in their respective areas. Being recognized with these two awards simultaneously is something that very few Ford Dealers accomplish each year. For perspective, the President’s Award is awarded to only 10 percent of Ford dealers nationwide, of which the One Ford Elite Award was earned by only 160 dealerships nationwide. That puts Hight Ford in the top 1% of Dealerships for three years in a row.

Hight Ford stands out as the only Ford dealers in Maine and New Hampshire to win One Ford Elite, and one of only three dealers to win both awards three times in a row in New England. “Ultimately the awards highlight our dealership’s greatest asset – its people. Our staff are family and treat customers as such. Although we care about customer service more than awards, the recognition proves that doing what’s right can be rewarded,” said Hight.





The Hight Family of Dealerships operates the oldest family-owned dealership in New England. Starting in 1911, Walter Hight began selling Model T Fords in Skowhegan, and through four generations, two world wars, and two pandemics. As a result of their resilient growth, the Hight Family now consists of four dealerships: they added Buick in 1918, Chevrolet in 1926, Pontiac & GMC in 1992, Chrysler Dodge Jeep in 2006, and returned to Ford in 2008.

In fact, in 2011, the National Automobile Association awarded Hight Family of Dealerships the Century Award — given to dealers that have owned and operated business in the industry continuously under one family for 100 years. Since 1947, only 52 dealers have earned the century award, and Hight is the only Century Award winner in New England.

“My great-grandfather’s endearing quote ‘you put us first in sales, we put your first in service,’ is not just a saying but a promise. For generations the Hights want to provide the highest quality of customer satisfaction before, during, and after the sale, to a community that we care about,” Hight said.