Ah, springtime!

Once the cold temperatures and snowy conditions abate, Maine’s wonderful assortment of wildlife seems to come alive with renewed intensity.

If you need a little evidence, check out today’s videos, which come courtesy of our friend Barak Gurney. His video camera, which overlooks a busy spot in the woods behind his home.





Today’s offerings provide a look at some of our feathered friends, which undoubtedly are glad to see food sources uncovered and things starting to green up a bit.

As usual, the birdhouse erected late last year continues to be a popular focal point for wildlife. This time, rather than deer plucking the apple snack off the box, a black-capped chickadee explores the possibility of making the house its home.

In the other portion, a male turkey strolls calmly through the scene, checking out the surroundings.

Thanks again to Barak for the videos!

