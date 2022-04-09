Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On Oct. 8, 2020, the Bangor Daily News Editorial Board endorsed Joe Biden with the headline, “Joe Biden will return competence and compassion to the White House.” The editorial didn’t talk much about Biden but included what I believe is the dishonest anti-Trump blather common in the media.

In my opinion, the BDN had for four years distorted the Trump record and this was just a summary of their sick hatred and jealousy. The BDN should print that editorial again with a sincere apology for what they help inflict on our country, what I view as a level of incompetence and error and lack of compassion for Americans, that exceeds any administration since Buchanan.

Donald Lewis





Brewer