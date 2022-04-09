More than 500 people are registered for the 5K, 14-obstacle race on April 16 at Thomas College

WATERVILLE – More than 500 people are registered for the Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Thomas College’s campus on 180 West River Road in Waterville.

This 14-obstacle race is being held for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic restrictions. The run is fun for the whole family, with a kids’ race, food trucks, beer tent, and a DJ.





The Mud Run is proudly sponsored by Central Maine Motors; the Pup Run is sponsored by New Balance.

Registration closed Friday, April 8. Day-of registration is available for those who do not register before. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation.

Schedule of events:

8:45 a.m. – First heat of runners takes off!

Every ten minutes, another heat leaves

9 a.m. – the largest heat takes off

12 p.m. – Kids’ race

1 p.m. – Awards Ceremony



For more information, please contact MacKenzie Riley Young at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313 (office) or 207-649-4487 (cell).