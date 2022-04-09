BAILEYVILLE — During Lent, faith formation students at St. James the Greater Church in Baileyville decided to give back to a group of people who have given so much to their church community over the years.

“On April 3, the students collected donations of items for Easter baskets that they would assemble for elderly church volunteers who were, at one time, very active in church ministries but are now unable to assist or attend Mass for health reasons,” said Mary White, the faith formation coordinator at St. James the Greater.

The baskets contained things like tissues, hand lotion, word puzzle games, lip balm, flowers, and candles, as well as some candy treats for the recipients to enjoy.





“It’s an amazing project. The recipients were once choir members, catechists, ushers, and members of the Ladies’ Sodality,” said Marc Podschlne, director of faith formation for St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, of which St. James the Greater Church is a part. “We’re so grateful for Mary and the children as well as for Fr. Brad Morin, our pastor, who is so supportive of all of the wonderful projects that happen in our parish.”

The baskets are being delivered this week, with some of them being brought by the children to the volunteers in person.

“One student said ‘We just don’t want the elderly to be forgotten! They are still a part of our church family at St. James,’” said White.