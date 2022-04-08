MACHIAS – Safe Harbor Home for Women and Children, a Machias recovery residence operated by Healthy Acadia in partnership with three other nonprofits, has an invaluable new asset parked in the driveway. Downeast Community Partners recently transferred ownership of a van for use at Safe Harbor. With partnership and service to the community as the priority, they generously sold the vehicle to Healthy Acadia for the modest amount of $1, making this much needed resource attainable.

“Lack of transportation is always a barrier for our residents,” says Katie Sell, house manager at Safe Harbor. “Having this vehicle available so we can provide rides to appointments, the grocery store, and other errands will improve the quality of life for people living at Safe Harbor. We are so grateful to Downeast Community Partners for this gift.”

Safe Harbor opened in the fall of 2020 and has been providing a supportive housing option for women in any stage of recovery from substance use disorder ever since. The project was launched and is supported by four nonprofit organizations, all of whom serve community members in recovery in myriad ways. Healthy Acadia’s role is to support all programmatic aspects of Safe Harbor, and Downeast Community Partners, who owns the building, manages all aspects of the house itself. Community Caring Collaborative and Aroostook Mental Health Center are key partners in providing supportive staffing, programmatic guidance, and other resources.





“We are so happy to support the residents of Safe Harbor in this way,” said Rebecca Palmer, executive director of DCP. “This is such a unique and wonderful collaborative project that makes such a difference for the people it serves, and transportation is a critical need. We’re so pleased we are able to help.”

Healthy Acadia is currently fundraising to establish a vehicle maintenance fund to ensure that this critical transportation resource will benefit Safe Harbor residents for years to come. The community is invited to contribute towards their $10,000 fundraising goal by making a gift today and encouraging friends and family to do the same.

“It was extremely generous of Downeast Community Partners to provide this resource for Safe Harbor,” said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s director of development. “We are asking for our community to donate generously in turn, to ensure that this van can provide many miles and years of transportation support to Safe Harbor residents on their recovery journeys. Each gift, in any amount, is meaningful and appreciated.”

Community members may donate at bit.ly/SupportSafeHarborVan with a one-time gift or through monthly contributions. To make a gift of appreciated stock or other securities, or to learn about more ways to give, visit www.healthyacadia.org/ways-to-give or contact Shoshona at Shoshona@HealthyAcadia.org or by calling 207-255-3741 Ext. 210.

Healthy Acadia thanks the community for partnering with them to provide this critical support service to women in recovery from substance use disorder in Downeast Maine.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.