Join us from Saturday, April 16 to Sunday, May 1 for our online auction! Items available to bid on include a range of Maine-experiences including art and photography, fresh seafood, quilts, designer handbags, and so much more!

Your support will benefit the important work of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries as we work to secure a sustainable future for fisheries and fishing communities through collaborative management, education, and research.

View and bid on items at: https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=15322.





A special thank you to our event sponsors: Barter Lumber Company, Buxton Boats, Day Boat Fresh, Leaf & Anna, The Dry Dock, There’s a Treat Takeout

To learn more about MCCF, visit http://www.coastalfisheries.org.