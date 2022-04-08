ELLSWORTH – Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School will be holding its kindergarten registration on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5. This year we will be registering students by hourly appointments. The hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Parents may call Mrs. Cox at 207-667-6241 ext. 2 to set up an appointment to register their child for the 2022-23 school year. Children need not be present. The screening process will be done in the fall when the new school year begins.

Be sure to bring your child’s original birth certificate, immunization records, a current photo of your child, and proof of your residency in Ellsworth. We will also need a copy of any court documents that relate to the child.

Any child who is five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022 is eligible to enter kindergarten.



