PORTLAND – Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (April 10) and culminate with the Easter Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday (April 14), the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday (April 15), and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil (April 16) and on Easter Sunday (April 17).
Bishop Robert Deeley’s schedule for the week has been released, including livestream information for Masses and celebrations:
Sunday, April 10
Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion Mass
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
10 a.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Tuesday, April 12
Chrism Mass
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
3 p.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Wednesday, April 13
Mass of the Holy Oils
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
337 St. Thomas Street, Madawaska
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Mass of Our Lord’s Supper
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
7 p.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Friday, April 15
Office of Readings and Morning Prayer
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
7:30 a.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
7 p.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Saturday, April 16
Office of Readings and Morning Prayer
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
7:30 a.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Easter Vigil
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
8 p.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday Mass
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street, Portland
10 a.m.
Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies
Holy Week is the most solemn week of the entire year. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.