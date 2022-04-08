PORTLAND – Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (April 10) and culminate with the Easter Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday (April 14), the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday (April 15), and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil (April 16) and on Easter Sunday (April 17).

Bishop Robert Deeley’s schedule for the week has been released, including livestream information for Masses and celebrations:

Sunday, April 10





Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion Mass

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

10 a.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Tuesday, April 12

Chrism Mass

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

3 p.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Wednesday, April 13

Mass of the Holy Oils

St. Thomas Aquinas Church

337 St. Thomas Street, Madawaska

6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Mass of Our Lord’s Supper

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

7 p.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Friday, April 15

Office of Readings and Morning Prayer

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

7:30 a.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

7 p.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Saturday, April 16

Office of Readings and Morning Prayer

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

7:30 a.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Easter Vigil

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

8 p.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Sunday, April 17

Easter Sunday Mass

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street, Portland

10 a.m.

Livestream: www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies

Holy Week is the most solemn week of the entire year. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.