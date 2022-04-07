U.S. Sen. Susan Collins tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, her office announced.

The Maine Republican’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive in the late afternoon and would isolate and work remotely in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Collins was one of many lawmakers in attendance at a dinner held at the exclusive Gridiron Club in Washington, D.C. last weekend, according to the Washington Post. Several attendees, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, tested positive for the virus in the days after the event.

She was on the Senate floor to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon, but was wearing a KN95 mask, according to reporters in Washington. A Collins spokesperson said the senator learned of the positive test at 4 p.m. after the Senate had finished voting and adjourned for a two-week recess.

Collins, 69, is the third member of Maine’s congressional delegation to test positive since the start of the pandemic. Independent Sen. Angus King tested positive last August, while Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine’s 2nd District, tested positive last month. Both were fully vaccinated at the time and made full recoveries.

The Maine senator may not have to miss any votes if she recovers in the standard time period. She has not missed a vote since taking office in 1997.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.