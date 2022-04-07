HANCOCK – The Union Congregational Church of Hancock, 1368 Route 1, invites you to join us in-person or on-line for the following community events:

Thursday, April 14 – Join us at 7 p.m. for our Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service.

Sunday, April 17 — 6 a.m. – Easter Sunrise Service at Riverside Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Hancock.





Follow Route One to the Hancock Memorial Green, turn at the Hancock Grammar School sign onto Cemetery Rd and proceed straight ahead to the cemetery entrance on the right. This is an informal outdoor service which will last about 30 minutes. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the church.

Sunday, April 17 – 7 to 8 a.m. – Free Community Easter Morning Breakfast.

Sunday, April 17 – 10 a.m. Traditional Easter Morning Worship Service. Visiting and fellowship time to follow.

The Union Congregational Church of Hancock is an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Everyone is always invited and welcome to participate in any of our services and activities. Please call 207-422-3100 for further information or with any questions.