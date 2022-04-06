After Sen. Susan Collins announced that she would vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Collins has faced backlash from another Republican in Washington.

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican in Georgia’s 14th district, took to Twitter on Tuesday, claiming “Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ.”

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile.



They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

However, Collins was not shaken by the attack from Greene, and said that the claim was “obviously ludicrous and typical,” according to Business Insider.

Collins is joined by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkoswki, of Alaska, and Mitt Romney, of Utah, who declared they would vote to confirm Jackson.

“Frankly, this is what we’ve come to expect from her,” Collins said.

The reference by Greene appears to allude to a comment made by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, during Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings, when he said that he felt as though her past rulings in cases involving child pornography were too lenient. Graham stated that he would not vote to confirm Jackson.

Greene has publicly come under fire for allyship with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who was the subject of a sex trafficking probe in early 2021. She has also been linked to the QAnon conspiracy group, which believes that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and had her personal Twitter account suspended in January for sharing COVID-19 misinformation.

Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court appears to be likely with the three Republican senators pledging to vote for her, narrowly avoiding a deadlock in a 50-50 Senate.