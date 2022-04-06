Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Can we just be done with this Academy Awards thing? I think I heard one of the talking heads on the Sunday news shows say that seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock was one of the worst things they’ve ever seen on television.

Please!

I saw Jack Ruby shoot Lee Harvey Oswald on live T V. I saw seven U.S. astronauts blown to bits on live TV. I remember night after night of dead Vietnamese and American soldiers. We’ve seen starving children in many places around the globe. And the recent news out of Ukraine makes the Oscar thing look like Road Runner taking on Wile E. Coyote.

The Oscar incident was just one one-percenter upset at another one-percenter over a one-liner that should have faded from history one second after it aired. How many bar fights do we think occurred over the past weekend because some guy said something about another guy’s wife or girlfriend? Didn’t see those on TV. Meanwhile, in other news…

David Bright

Dixmont