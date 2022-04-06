Mainers with health insurance through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will no longer be able to receive in-network coverage at Maine Medical Center in Portland beginning in 2023, MaineHealth announced Wednesday.

The change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. MaineHealth’s other facilities will continue to accept Anthem.

The announcement raises a lot of questions since Anthem is among the most widely used health insurance companies in Maine. Will other hospitals in the state follow suit? What about state employees who have Anthem as part of the state health plan?





