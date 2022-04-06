Mainers with health insurance through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will no longer be able to receive in-network coverage at Maine Medical Center in Portland beginning in 2023, MaineHealth announced Wednesday.

The change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. MaineHealth’s other facilities will continue to accept Anthem.

MaineHealth officials said providing coverage through Anthem had become untenable, with a shortfall in payments causing concern about the hospital’s ability to continue to serve patients. The health insurance company owes MaineHealth more than $70 million for services provided over the last three years. Anthem has also been withholding payments that total around $13 million a year, officials said.

“This is an existential issue for us,” Andrew Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth, said Wednesday. “If we don’t somehow get through this, this puts our ability to deliver services to our communities in jeopardy.”

Anthem is among the most widely used health insurance companies in Maine. The lifting of in-network coverage by Maine’s largest hospital will affect the coverage of many Mainers including state employees who are insured through Anthem.

It will affect people who receive Anthem through their employer as well as those who buy insurance directly through Anthem, including through the Affordable Care Act exchange.

As of 2019, Anthem was listed as the largest insurer in Maine with 131,237 insured — a 69 percent market share, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Mainers with Anthem can continue to receive treatment at Maine Medical Center. However, that care will be considered out-of-network and thus may be more costly.

Emergency care at Maine Medical will still be considered in-network for Anthem customers.

The hospital will also continue to provide in-network care for Anthem patients treated through physicians and other providers within MaineHealth Medical Group.

Nurse Cassandra Pateneaude treats a patient in the hallway of the Maine Medical Center emergency department on Dec. 8, 2021.

Out-of-network care generally requires higher out-of-pocket costs than in-network coverage. Many Americans avoid receiving health coverage out of their network to avoid unnecessary expenses.

MaineHealth had attempted to mediate a compromise with Anthem for months, but achieved “little progress,” Mueller said. MaineHealth officials told Anthem about a month ago that they would be terminating their contract.

MaineHealth will also be dropping Anthem as the administrator for the health insurance plan for employees beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. It has not yet chosen a new provider, Mueller said.

This is not the first time Anthem has faced backlash from hospitals due to its practices. Last week, the state of Georgia fined the company $5 million after officials said Anthem misled patients about what hospitals and providers were available through its network. Georgia’s insurance commissioner said he had been inundated by complaints from hospitals and doctors about Anthem since his “first day in office” in 2019.

The company owes hospitals and doctors across the U.S. billions of dollars, according to officials in several states.

Suzanne Spruce, a spokesperson for Northern Light Health, said that it had experienced delays with Anthem, including for out-of-state and Medicare Advantage claims. The health care network meets monthly with Anthem to review “outstanding issues,” Spruce said.