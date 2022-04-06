The woman whose body was found at the end of a driveway in Fairfield last August died of an apparent accidental overdose, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Kylee Phillips, 21, was found unresponsive at the end of a Martin Stream Road driveway at about 2:43 p.m. on Aug. 25. She died shortly before emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

An autopsy determined that Phillips had died from acute fentanyl intoxication, and the death was ruled accidental, according to the Morning Sentinel.



