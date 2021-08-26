A 21-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday in a Fairfield driveway has been identified.

Kylee Phillips of Fairfield was found unresponsive at the end of a Martin Stream Road driveway about 2:43 p.m., according to Casey Dugas, a spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department.

By the time the fire department arrived at the scene, she had died.

Dugas said Thursday that an autopsy concluded there was no foul play in her death, but an exact cause has yet to be determined.

No additional information was released.