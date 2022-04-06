Cianbro has acquired a Florida-based construction firm.

It’s the latest addition to the Pittsfield-based firm’s corporate portfolio in recent years and gives the company a foothold in the southeastern U.S.

The acquisition of R.C. Stevens Construction Co. of Winter Garden, Florida, adds 50 more employees into Cianbro’s ranks. Tim Keating will stay on as president after the acquisition is complete, Cianbro announced Friday.





“R.C. Stevens is a 95-year-old construction company that we greatly admire in terms of its culture, commitment to people, and of course, the quality of their work,” said Peter Vigue, chair of Cianbro’s board of directors. “Ultimately, this acquisition will benefit both companies; expanding and complementing Cianbro’s current geographic presence in the southeastern United States, while supporting R.C. Stevens growth strategy.”

In recent years, Cianbro has expanded its size and reach across the U.S. through acquiring various construction and contracting firms. In 2010, it purchased Texas-based Starcom International, a contractor with ties to the petrochemical industry. That was followed by 2019’s purchase of Connecticut-based construction firm A/Z Corp.

Cianbro employs about 4,000 workers and has a presence in 40 states, up from 2,500 workers in 15 states more than a decade ago.

Cianbro did not disclose a sale price in announcing the acquisition.