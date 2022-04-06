ORONO — Maine Impact Week celebrating University of Maine faculty, students, community and their contributions to the social and economic advancement of the state and beyond is April 10–15.

The public is invited to attend the more than 20 virtual and in-person events highlighting the impact of research and creative work produced by Maine’s research university. A full list of events and details such as registration links, can be found on the Maine Impact Week website. To request a reasonable accommodation or for more information, contact Tilan Copson at 207-581-3038 or tilan.copson@maine.edu.

Maine Impact Week, sponsored annually by the UMaine Office of the Vice President for Research and Dean of the Graduate School, reflects the work of the university’s more than 150 research centers, institutes and laboratories.





“This year is particularly special for the UMaine community as it continues to celebrate the recent R1 Carnegie Classification. The new classification sets the university further apart as a top-tier research institution, ranked among the top 4 percent of degree-granting postsecondary universities in the U.S.,” says Kody Varahramyan, the vice president for research and dean of the Graduate School.

Among the highlights of Maine Impact Week:

The Maine Center on Aging is hosting the 2022 Older Adult Health and Wellness Fair in the courtyard of Buchanan Alumni House from 1–4 p.m. April 12. This event will bring together a wide array of exhibitors and participants to provide wellness opportunities and health information to older adults and caregivers in our community. The fair will include health screenings, education opportunities and information about local volunteer groups.

UMaine’s WiSe-Net Lab presents an overview of Maine’s first small satellite (MESAT1) at noon April 13 at the Versant Power Astronomy Center. MESAT1 is scheduled to be launched to space onboard Firefly Black rocket in 2022 carrying three payloads designed by students in Falmouth High school, Fryeburg Academy and Saco Middle School.

The Advanced Structures and Composites Center will offer a facility tour from 2–3:30 p.m., April 14. Advance registration is required by April 4.

The 2022 UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS) is 9 a.m.–3 p.m. April 15 at the New Balance Field House and Memorial Gym. Students will present their research and creative works through posters, oral presentations and exhibits. Projects cover a range of topics in the arts, health care, science, engineering and education.

“This year, the UMaine Student Symposium is a hybrid event featuring 350 research presentations by graduate and undergraduate students that will be available for viewing on the UMSS website and during the in-person event on April 15, which is open to the public,” says Melissa Maginnis, the associate director of the Center for Undergraduate Research (CUGR).

Sascha Deri, founder of bluShift Aerospace, will give the UMSS keynote address, “Boldly Venturing in Space, the Maine Way” at 1:30 p.m. April 15 in the Field House. Registration is required.

Luke McKinney, a graduate student in the Intermedia Master of Fine Arts program, is presenting recent work at the Student Symposium. “My research covers a broad range of niche topics. I see this as a good opportunity to meet people who can add to my research and who could become possible collaborators,” McKinney says.

Also on April 15: Imagine That! Bio-based Factory of the Future, 12:30 p.m. with Portland Gateway director Pips Veazey, who will discuss the planned biobased factory of the future with the Advanced Structures and Composites Center director Habib Dagher on LinkedIn Live; and the Maine Food Waste Solutions Summit 2022, 9 a.m.–noon, a virtual event co-hosted by UMaine Portland Gateway and the Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, featuring student projects, panel discussions and a presentation by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.