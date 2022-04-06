BANGOR — The Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are for students in kindergarten through 12th grade for tuition for public or private school, or toward homeschooling expenses.

The scholarship pays 75 percent of tuition up to $1,400 for public or private school or $500 toward homeschooling expenses. Scholarships are awarded to families whose income is within the Federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program income guidelines.

The Board of Directors has committed to awarding 100 scholarships for the upcoming school year and applications are available on their website, http://www.mecsf.org .





The application deadline is April 30; scholarships will awarded by random drawing in June.