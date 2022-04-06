PORTLAND — During Holy Week, Masses and services in Spanish will be offered in Portland, Lewiston, Brewer, Sanford, and Waterville. Here is the schedule:
Palm Sunday Weekend
Lewiston
Mass
Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street
Saturday, April 9, 6 p.m.
Livestream: www.princeofpeace.me
Brewer
Mass
St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street
Sunday, April 10, 8 a.m.
Waterville
Mass
Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 101 Silver Street
Saturday, April 9, 4 p.m.
Portland
Mass
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street
Sunday, April 10, 1 p.m.
Sanford
Mass
Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue
Sunday, April 10, 5 p.m.
Livestream: www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream
Holy Thursday
Portland
Mass of Our Lord’s Supper
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street
Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.
Good Friday
Portland
Stations of the Cross
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street
Friday, April 15, 5 p.m.
Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street
Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday
Portland
Mass
Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street
Sunday, April 17, 1 p.m.
Brewer
Mass
St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street
Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m.
Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics).
Holy Week is the most solemn week of the entire year. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.