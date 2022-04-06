PORTLAND — During Holy Week, Masses and services in Spanish will be offered in Portland, Lewiston, Brewer, Sanford, and Waterville. Here is the schedule:

Palm Sunday Weekend



Lewiston

Mass

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street

Saturday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Livestream: www.princeofpeace.me





Brewer

Mass

St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street

Sunday, April 10, 8 a.m.

Waterville

Mass

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 101 Silver Street

Saturday, April 9, 4 p.m.

Portland

Mass

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Sunday, April 10, 1 p.m.

Sanford

Mass

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue

Sunday, April 10, 5 p.m.

Livestream: www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Holy Thursday

Portland

Mass of Our Lord’s Supper

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Good Friday



Portland

Stations of the Cross

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Friday, April 15, 5 p.m.

Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday



Portland

Mass

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Sunday, April 17, 1 p.m.

Brewer

Mass

St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street

Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics).

Holy Week is the most solemn week of the entire year. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.