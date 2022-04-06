ORONO — The Eastern Maine Orchid Society will present “Bugs & Bad Stuff at their next meeting on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roger Clapp Greenhouse classroom, University of Maine, Orono.

EMOS Vice President Melanie Stanley and President Janelle Delicata will present a new and updated “Bugs & Bad Stuff” the ever-popular program on things that can happen to your orchids and what you can do about them.

There will be a brief business meeting followed by the presentation.





EMOS meetings are free and open to the public. Masks are required per University of Maine guidelines.

For more information call Janelle at 207-944-8822.