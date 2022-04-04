Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

While I agree with the majority of the BDN’s editorial of March 29 I find the opening troubling. Obviously to the far majority of us images of child abuse, sexual or otherwise, are rightly disturbing. There is no way to excuse child abuse.

On the other hand I have known Eliot Cutler over the years. For the editorial to, in my opinion, all but fully assume his guilt in this case is premature. In our country a presumption of innocence is created by multiple amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Based on various news articles, it strongly appears things for Cutler and those around him, in this case, may not turn out well, still he is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

If he is found by our legal system to be guilty I will not defend him. Still the standard that the BDN should support at this point is innocent until proven guilty.





Rick Bronson

Bangor