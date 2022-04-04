PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire – Northeast Credit Union believes at the heart of every community are good people doing great things. That’s why Northeast has partnered with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Portland Sea Dogs to host their fifth annual Nice Catch – Celebrating Kind Kids initiative. Nice Catch recognizes and celebrates kids from New Hampshire and Maine who consistently go above and beyond to make our communities a kinder and brighter place.

“Every year our team looks forward to recognizing the kind kids of New Hampshire & Maine for all the good they are doing to make our communities better places,” shares Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Chris Parker. “We value the great partnership we have established with our friends at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Portland Sea Dogs to create a memorable experience for these deserving kids to be celebrated on and off the field,” he continues.

Twelve kind kids will be selected this summer from nominations submitted between April 4 and May 30. Winners are invited to attend a Portland Sea Dogs or New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball game this summer, have their kindness story shared on the ball field Jumbotron and social media, as well as receive a gift bag, courtesy of the team and Northeast Credit Union.





To learn more about the program or to nominate a kind kid please visit necu.org/nicecatch.