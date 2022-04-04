Agriculture & Climate Change: Cows, Corn, & Crap

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. While most discussions of climate change mitigation focus on the power and transportation sectors, we will not be able to achieve our climate goals without addressing agriculture’s significant contribution. Fortunately, there are proven practices that can help make agriculture more climate-resilient while contributing less to global warming. However, we need policy change to accelerate adoption of these practices. That is the challenge for advocates. Join Peter Lehner, Earthjustice’s Director of Sustainable Food & Farming Program, to learn more.

When: Friday, April 8, 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.