ORONO — UMaine’s College of Education and Human Development, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, will host the first University of Maine Educators Institute this summer. “Supporting Emotional and Behavioral Well-Being in School Communities: From Surviving to Thriving” will be a virtual event June 22–23.

This new UMaine Summer University program will feature renowned experts in education and mental health disciplines from Maine and beyond. Participants will engage in interactive workshops as individuals or as part of a school-based team.

The program will feature six strands: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice; Positive Behavioral Intervention Support; Trauma and Resilience; Social-Emotional Learning; Student-Centered Learning; and Exploring Wabanaki Studies.





“Last fall, we reached out to the state’s teachers and school administrators to ask about their current priorities and needs. Addressing students’ mental, emotional and behavioral health quickly rose to the top,” says Penny Bishop, dean of the College of Education and Human Development. “We’re excited to work with this committed group of educators to tackle these important challenges, to help them plan for the year to come and to collaboratively strengthen our schools and communities.”

Participants have the option of earning three graduate credits or attending for professional development CEUs. More information, including registration options, is online: umaine.edu/summeruniversity/educators-institute.

The University of Maine Educators Institute is one of three opportunities available to educators as part of Summer University. Also in its first year is the University of Maine Climate Change Workshop: “Climate Change Teaching Tools,” July 12–13. Now in its sixth successful year, The Summer Technology Institute: “Cooperation Across Environments and Boundaries” runs Aug. 2–4.

All events are virtual and participants may choose to attend for graduate credit or professional development. Learn more about summer programming for educators at umaine.edu/summeruniversity/summer-workshops.