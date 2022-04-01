YARMOUTH – On March 31 Maine Preservation held a virtual ceremony for its annual Honor Awards. Since 1998, the organization has celebrated excellence in historic preservation, focusing on the transformative rehabilitation of historic buildings and the people that make those projects possible.

This year’s honorees include Burnt Island Light Station in Boothbay Harbor, Mt. Merici Convent in Waterville, Scruton Block in Lewiston, Broad Bay Congregational Church in Waldoboro, St. Ann’s Churchyard in Gardiner, and Norma and Greg Rossel from Troy. Maine Preservation also recognized four Honorable Mentions: the Searsport Fountain, Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station on Swan’s Island, New Purington Brothers Block in Augusta, and Riverdam Mill Complex in Biddeford.

“Amidst the unprecedented challenges of 2021, the stewards of Maine’s past persisted,” said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation. “These dedicated professionals, determined organizations, and passionate individuals pushed through to make a lasting impact on the state’s historic built environment. We honor those efforts in our historic urban cores, and across our rural landscapes and picturesque coastline.”





The awards program celebrates the grassroots efforts of Mainers advocating for important places in their communities, the creative activation of underused open spaces, the long haulers who steward historic buildings across the state, and the legacy businesses that serve as cornerstones of Maine’s downtowns. It is through these projects and people that the cultural and economic vitality of Maine is strengthened for the future.

An in-person reception will be held at the Portland Country Club on Tuesday, June 7.

Maine Preservation is the only statewide, nonprofit membership organization promoting and preserving historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods, and strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of Maine communities. For more information, visit www.mainepreservation.org.