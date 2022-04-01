PITTSFIELD — Cianbro is pleased to announce the acquisition of R. C. Stevens Construction Company, a Winter Garden, Florida-based construction firm. Cianbro officials said the acquisition will provide a permanent establishment in the southeastern United States and open additional opportunities to expand their markets. Tim Keating, president of R. C. Stevens, will remain active and continue to lead the R.C. Stevens organization as president following the acquisition.

“R. C. Stevens is a 95-year-old construction company that we greatly admire in terms of its culture, commitment to people, and of course, the quality of their work,” said Pete Vigue, chairman of Cianbro’s Board of Directors. “Whenever an opportunity like this presents itself, we evaluate how well the company’s mission and values align with our own, and R. C. Stevens absolutely aligns. Ultimately, this acquisition will benefit both companies; expanding and complementing Cianbro’s current geographic presence in the southeastern United States, while supporting R. C. Stevens’ growth strategy.”

“They have a great reputation in the industry, and they excel in process industrial, healthcare, and commercial construction,” said Richard Brescia, executive vice president of Cianbro. “Together, we will leverage our collective experience and expertise to benefit existing and future clients within the healthcare, food and beverage, life science, technology, and related building, industrial, and manufacturing markets.”

“We are thrilled to welcome all of the R. C. Stevens team members to the Cianbro family and into our Employee Stock Ownership Plan,” added Andi Vigue, president and CEO of The Cianbro Companies.

Founded in 1949, Cianbro is one of the highest-ranked contractors in the United States and is one of the largest open-shop, 100 percent employee-owned construction companies. Prior to acquiring R. C. Stevens, Cianbro successfully integrated Starcon International, a leader in the refinery and petrochemical industry into its team in 2010. In 2019, Cianbro acquired A/Z Corporation, based out of North Stonington, Connecticut. A/Z is an industry leader in design services, life sciences, higher education, defense, healthcare and mission critical electrical, data and energy systems.

As a 100 percent employee-owned company, team members within The Cianbro Companies participate in the ESOP ownership and share in the successes of the business. As employee-owners, team members have a vested interest to work safe, efficiently, and productively to ensure the successful completion of our projects. The success of The Cianbro Companies is truly a function of its team members – their character, skill, and pride.

To learn more about Cianbro and its career opportunities, visit www.cianbro.com .