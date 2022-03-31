OUT Maine is excited to announce Katie Lutts (she/her) has joined the OUT Maine team as its new school engagement coordinator.

Lutts is a 2007 graduate of the University of Maine with a kinesiology and physical education degree. She has been teaching health and physical education in Maine for the past 14 years. Along with her enthusiasm, energy, and years of experience working with students and adults to encourage and support change, Lutts’ experience working with a diverse group of stakeholders to create and implement policy will be a valuable resource for her work with OUT Maine. Lutts lives in Berwick with her soon-to-be-wife, three dogs: Tilley, Fivel, Charlie, and two cats: Jetta and Fiyero.

As the school engagement coordinator, Lutts will engage actively with Maine schools to encourage inclusivity and support for LGBTQ+ and all marginalized youth. This is part of an organization-wide initiative to expand and deepen OUT Maine’s integrated school climate work.





OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.