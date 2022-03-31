CALAIS — All are encouraged to observe a moving presentation of the Passion journey on Palm Sunday, April 10 in Calais.

Men, women, and children of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Calais will reenact Christ’s journey to the cross, from his condemnation at the hands of Pontius Pilate to his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at 765 Main Street and end at Immaculate Conception Church on 31 Calais Avenue. The whole walk is about three fourths of a mile.

The event aims to help people start Holy Week “in the footsteps of Jesus” and serve as a powerful witness to the wider community. Along the way, participants will stop, pray, and reenact all 15 Stations of the Cross, sharing a reflection after each.





“I think it’s a great way to get to know the Passion of Christ and to really understand the sacrifice he made for all of us,” said Joshua, a St. Kateri parishioner. “I think, when people see the Passion and the sacrifice Jesus made, it might help people realize the significance of it, and who knows? It might bring people to God and Christ.”

For more information, contact Marc Podschlne at the parish at 207-454-0680.