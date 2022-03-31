BREWER – Emma Butterfield of Brewer, a senior at Brewer High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, Principal Brent Slowikowski announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given to a high school senior in recognition of their academic achievement and citizenship.

“Emma is an outstanding member of our school community and a fabulous ambassador for Brewer High School. She is involved in numerous clubs and activities in and beyond the school, while maintaining an extremely high level of achievement in the classroom,” said Slowikowski. “Emma is a true leader, one who can be counted on to get things done. She is more than deserving of this award.”

Butterfield, Slowikowski, and other award winners and their principals will participate in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A.Durost.





The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.