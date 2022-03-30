Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Taking note of the grandstanding, political posturing, and incredibly inane questioning of the eminently qualified Supreme Court nominee currently before the Senate Judiciary Committee, then contrasting that with the easy pass given the prior two sub-par Trump-nominated candidates, one reaches an obvious conclusion:

The GOP, or at least its “leaders” in the U.S. Senate, has gone completely bonkers.

Rodney L. Hanscom





Holden