The abhorrent abuse of Ketanji Brown Jackson by Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Lindsey Graham (during her recent Supreme Court hearing) was made more disgusting by the fact these white privileged men indicated that their assault on Judge Jackson, a Black woman, was in retribution for perceived “attacks” of earlier male Supreme Court nominees, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, who were accused of assaulting or harassing women. What an ugly racist and misogynistic picture I found this to be: Privileged white men ganging together to emotionally assault a Black woman apparently as payback for their insincere emotional distress over the legitimate right of women to identify their abusers.

I urge Maine’s senators to vote in confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court on the basis of her factual qualifications and her sterling service as a lawyer and judge, a vote that would counter the abusive damage perpetuated by these three male senators.

Suzanne Gordon





Orono