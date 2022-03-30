Big news, The Springfield Fair Association has booked our biggest concert ever for Aug. 6. Lonestar will be performing on the Moore’s Family Stage at the Springfield Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. The SFA has promoted 18-20 concerts over the years including David Allan Coe (twice), The Marshall Tucker Band, Phil Vassar, Confederate Railroad, Dick Curless, Emerson Drive, Chely Wright, among others. Lonestar is by far the biggest band we have booked. The whole town of Springfield Maine is thrilled and honored to have these legends of country music performing in at the fairgrounds on Aug. 6.

Tickets will be priced at $40 each and available at http://www.TheSpringfieldFair.com in mid April. Tickets will be available locally in retail stores in the Lincoln Lakes Region. Day of show tickets will most likely be $50 at the gate. And in an effort to support the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, $5 for every ticket purchased through one of their members will be donated back to the fire department. Local fire departments offer a wonderful service to our communities. Please continue to support them and all of our first responders.

Not every musician has the opportunity to revisit and even potentially improve upon their biggest hits. But on the forthcoming TEN to 1 record, the award-winning band Lonestar— Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar)—are taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs.





This streak started in 1996 with the band’s second single, the rock-edged “No News,” and continued with the following year’s “Come Cryin’ to Me” and “Everything’s Changed.” The band’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits (including the beloved global smash “Amazed”) and established Lonestar as music’s preeminent pop-country band—a status they’d maintain through the 2000s and beyond.

With these re-recordings, the band members were mindful of striking a balance between preserving the sonic elements fans were familiar with—and not repeating them. Fittingly, TEN to 1 record reflects the ways Lonestar’s hits have evolved over the years during the band’s rousing, high-energy concerts. Such talent has contributed to the band winning many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001. All told, Lonestar have sold more than 10.5 million records since their formation.

With the release of TEN to 1 record, the band members are full of gratitude for what they’ve accomplished already, and excited about what the future holds. “It’s amazing that we’re still standing and putting on great shows after all these years,” Sams says. “The fans are still coming out to our shows night after night, to see us and hear our music. That’s almost 30 years of touring, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am—and I’ve never once taken it for granted.”

This will be the last concert being promoted by Kirk Ritchie and John Krapf. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 the new owners of the fairgrounds will be handling and promoting many shows. They hope to make our venue into a busy location for many forms of entertainment. Please support Dustin and Ashley, along with their business – Up in Smoke Auto Recycling – as they take the Springfield Fairgrounds up to the next level. Go to http://www.thespringfieldfair.com for updated concert and event information.