Innovative programs prepare graduates to meet the demands of the growing cannabis industry

Beal University has formally announced the launch of its new online programs in: associates degree in cannabis business administration; associate degree in cannabis laboratory science; and bachelor degree in medicinal plant sciences. The programs are expected to enroll the first class of students in May.

“Beal University’s mission focuses on providing educational programs aligned to the employer needs. The cannabis industry has been rapidly expanding these past few years, this created tremendous employment opportunities and demand for workers trained in the cannabis field,” said Sheryl DeWalt, Beal University president.





Beal collaborated with local cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, retail stores and testing laboratories to fully understand their needs. The programs were created to provide students the opportunity to learn the required skills to become employed in the cannabis fields. “We use scientific evidenced based data to lead our cultivation practice and teach patients how to target the best cannabis medication for their ailment. We have years of experience caring for Veterans and realized replacing conventional medications with organic cannabis products provided long term healing without the awful side effects. We endorse and promote Beal’s programs to provide educational enrichment for the emerging medical cannabis industry”, said certified Nurse Practitioner AnnMarie Fredericks and Registered Nurse Merideth Albert, of Vetted Cannabis, a family owned Sanford-based Medical Dispensary.

“We are offering the programs entirely online as this enables the programs to be available for students to enroll from anywhere. Our courses utilize engaging content through digital simulation and interactive experiences. This gives our students the ability to learn and retain the subject matter more easily” said DeWalt. Jud Strang, founder and CEO of The Happier Choice, with two locations in Dedham and Trenton, said “It is great to see a local university like Beal offer these programs and respond proactively to provide graduates, with the solid educational foundation, that we can hire in our rapidly expanding cannabis industry.”

The University is excited to continue its 130 year legacy in education through its expansion in the cannabis programs. We are grateful to the employers and community for their continuous support.

For more information, prospective students or other interested individuals can visit beal.edu/cannabis..

Beal University is an accredited university that offers masters, bachelors, associate degrees and diplomas in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and a hands-on experience. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields such as s nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit beal.edu.