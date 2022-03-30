BANGOR – All Saints Catholic School students purposefully stood outside Masses in the churches of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor last weekend with a single goal: helping those who have fought for our freedom in the past and need a helping hand today.

“The service project aimed to support local, active-duty military families,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “It was such an awesome community service project for our students and parents. The veterans at each Mass were deeply touched and honored by this gesture of support and appreciation.”

And thanks to the abundant generosity of parishioners and school families, nearly $7,000 was raised to provide gift cards for fuel, heating oil, and family necessities.





“I am in awe of the generosity of both our school and parish families,” said Katie Derosier, the president of the school’s parent-teacher organization. “To me, it shows the heart of our community, joining together to serve.”

“That was amazing,” said Amy Hachey, a third-grade parent. “People were so generous. My husband was teary eyed seeing all the generosity. It makes me feel good to do a good deed like that.”

Nearly 100 gift cards in varying amounts are being purchased to Walmart, Hannaford, Circle K, and CN Brown Energy.

“Many thanks to parent volunteer Elaine Ouellette for leading this meaningful project,” said Houghton. “Together, we supported those who continually give to us through their service and sacrifice.”