The twin basketball stars who helped lead the Nokomis boys basketball team to its first state championship win have decided to leave Maine.

Cooper and Ace Flagg, freshmen at Nokomis High School, announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday that they have made the decision to go to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, next year.

Both players thanked the Nokomis community for its support and that Maine will always be their home.