As an early morning commuter, from Blue Hill to Bangor’s Eastern Maine Medical Center, I hated daylight saving time. Kids waiting for their school bus would see headlights and dart out to see if it was their bus or just another car. I was petrified I would hit a laughing kid who jumped back “just in time.” I was not alone with these fears. Thousands of health care workers who either begin or end work at 7 a.m. are driving the allowed speeds.

We live in a rural state where many people commute long distances. Good roads and bad roads, students of all ages stand and wait in the dark with speeding cars just feet away from them.

Jane G. Allen





Blue Hill