Penquis received $5,000 earlier this month from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation to support services provided by Eastern Maine CA$H (Credit, Assets & Hope), a coalition of non- and for-profit partners working to help empower individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability. The program serves Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, and Waldo counties through the IRS’ VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.

Penquis oversees the program and has coordinated five scan-and-go locations this tax season in Bangor, Orono, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, and Belfast. Trained volunteers will complete tax preparation for income-eligible individuals who cannot afford to hire a tax preparer. They offer expertise, trustworthy tax preparation assistance, and thorough explanations of the tax filing process to help clients understand their returns and tax-filing responsibilities. Funding from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation will allow the program to purchase needed equipment and supplies for the volunteers.

“Penquis truly values the support from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation,” says President and CEO Kara Hay. “The funding will allow Penquis to provide tax preparation at no charge to Maine families and individuals, especially those who are older and retired or who have disabilities and living on a limited income.”





For more information and to schedule an appointment for free tax preparation services, please call 2-1-1 or email emcash@penquis.org.

If you would like to volunteer and help make a difference in your community, intake positions (no tax experience required) and tax preparer positions (knowledge/experience required) are available. Please contact James Macomber at jmacomber@penquis.org or 207-974-2476.