BREMEN — The Bremen Library will be the location for a Meet the State Senate District 13 Democratic Candidates event on Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. The Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road (Route 32).

David Levesque of Newcastle and Cameron Reny of Bristol are running to be the Democratic nominee for this state senate seat in the primary election on Tuesday, June 14. Sen. Chloe Maxmin is standing down when her term is up, leaving an open seat. The winner in the primary election will be the Democratic candidate running for the State Senate District 13 seat on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

State Senate District 13 includes all towns in Lincoln County except for Dresden plus Windsor in Kennebec County and Washington in Knox County.





All interested voters in this district are welcome to attend. After hearing from the candidates, time will be available for questions and comments.

The Bremen Library’s current mask policy is “masks recommended.”

Bremen Democrats or unenrolled progressives are invited to join the Bremen Democratic Committee email list by contacting bremendemocrats@gmail.com.